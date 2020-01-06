Thackeray
Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo: IANS)

JNU violence akin to 26/11 Mumbai attack: Thackeray

By IANS

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday compared the Sunday’s violence in New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University(JNU) with the 26/11, 2008 terror strikes in Mumbai 12 years ago.

“Why were the attackers face covered? Why are they hiding? I was reminded of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks… They are cowards,” Thackeray said condemning the violence strongly.

He said “those who indulged in the violence need to be unmasked and their faces must be known to the whole country”, adding that in due course they are bound to be exposed.

