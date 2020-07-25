New Delhi: Delhi Police has booked Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) research scholar Sajid Bin Sayed for allegedly “promoting hate” through a tweet, where he accused Indian Army and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of ‘devising genocide of Kashmiris.’

Sayed, President of Campus Front of India in his post on Twitter said: “Indian Military execute system genocide of Kashmiris which is devised by RSS. The BJP govt should stop their territorial greed and ready to accept Kashmiris’ right to self-determination guaranteed by the UN. It’s high time to intervene in the issue by international bodies. #Kashmir.”

However, the tweet does not appear to be on Sayed’s timeline anymore.

The JNU student was booked for “Promoting enmity among different groups”and “provoking breach of peace” on the complaint of a local resident of Kapashera in South West Delhi.

“We have received a written complaint and on the basis of the complaint an FIR under sections 153 A and 504 of IPC has been lodged. Legal action to follow accordingly ,” said a senior police officer.

(IANS)