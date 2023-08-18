J&K: Two LeT terror modules busted in Uri, 8 terrorist associates arrested

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police alongwith security forces busted two terror modules by arresting eight terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT and recovered incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition has been recovered from their possession.

“On 08/08/2023, a joint team of Baramulla Police & Army (16 SIKHLI) during joint patrolling and area domination at Churunda Uri noticed one suspected person who was roaming in the area, who tried to flee while noticing patrolling party was apprehended tactfully. During his personal search two grenades were recovered from his possession and he was taken into custody immediately,” police said.

The arrested person has been identified as Showkat Ali Awan, resident of Churunda Uri. During further questioning he revealed the names of his accomplices Ahmad Din, resident of Churunda Uri and Mohammad Sadeeq Khatana, resident of Churunda who were questioned and upon their disclosure two Grenades, one Chinese Pistol, one Pistol Magazine and four live rounds were recovered from them.

“Similarly on 11/08/2023, a Joint party of Baramulla Police & Army (16 SIKHLI) during naka checking at Powarian Thajal Uri signalled one vehicle Maruti Swift bearing number (CHOID-9588) to stop, who was coming from Thajal to Uri, the vehicle was stopped however driver and other four persons boarding the vehicle insisted the naka party to allow them to proceed hospital due to certain medical emergencies upon which naka party felt suspicious about them,” police said.

“The naka party immediately started search of the vehicle and during search four hand grenades, two Pistols, two Pistol Magazines, 10 live rounds and cash Rs 50,000 was recovered.”

All the five persons including the driver were taken into custody immediately, who were later identified as Akhter Bhat, resident of Tarzoo Sopore, Mohammad Aslam Khatana, resident of Churunda Uri, Muneer Ahmad, resident of Jabla Uri, Mudasir Yousuf Gokno, resident of Krankshivan ans Bilal Ahmad Dar, resident of Hardushiva.

“It is pertinent to mention here that the accused persons are involved in cross border smuggling of arms and ammunition at the behest of Pakistan based terror handlers and its further distribution to LeT terrorists for carrying out terror activities,” police said.