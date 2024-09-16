J&K: Terrorist runs out of building to escape, security forces neutralised him, Watch dramatic video

Baramulla: A video of a terrorist running out of a building to escape while firing on security forces and how he gets neutralised has surfaced online. The dramatic video was reportedly part of a drone footage from an encounter between terrorists and Security forces that took place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla on Saturday.

On Saturday, security forces killed three terrorists in encounter after an overnight gunbattle at Baramulla, said Army’s 10 Sector Rashtriya Rifles Brigadier Sanjay Kannoth. The operation at Baramulla’s Chak Tapper Kreeri was a success after three “hardcore” terrorists were shot dead and a large quantity of arms and ammunition were seized.

The drone footage shows one of the terrorists running towards some trees near the compound wall of the house. Then he falls after receiving what seems like a bullet, he tries to crawl away but stops after a few metres. Meanwhile, the barrage of bullets continue ti punch holes on the concrete walls, raising a cloud of white dust.

The operation marks a huge success for the security forces at a time when there has been a disproportionate number of losses.

Meanwhile, two army soldiers were killed in a separate encounter in Kupwara.

“Last night, we received specific intelligence about the presence of some unidentified terrorists in Chak Tapar/Watargam,” Brigadier Kannoth said, adding the forces then cordoned off the location where they suspected the terrorists were hiding.