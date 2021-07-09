J&K: Terrorist hideout busted in Sopore, 1 Arrested

By IANS
terrorist in sopore
J&K police busts hideout in Sopore, one terrorist associate arrested. (IANS)

Srinagar: A terrorist associate was arrested as police busted a terrorist hideout at Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said on Thursday.

“Today at about 1530 hrs (3.30 p.m.), based on credible input regarding presence of terrorists in Ganai Mohalla Doabgah, Sopore police, along with 22 RR and 179 Bn CRPF, launched a cordon and search operation in the said area,” police said.

“During search in the area, one hideout of proscribed terror outfit HM was found in the basement of a single storied house belonging to one person, (name withheld),” it added.

Incriminating materials including huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from the busted hideout, which was destroyed on spot in presence of an Executive Magistrate, police said, adding that in this connection, one terrorist associate was also arrested.

All the recovered materials have been taken into police custody for the purpose of investigation.

