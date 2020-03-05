J&K seeking world heritage status for Mughal Gardens

Srinagar, March 5: The Jammu and Kashmir government is making efforts to bring the famous Mughal Gardens in Srinagar on the map of UNESCO world heritage site. This will act as a major push to preserve and promote the heritage treasure of the Valley, officials said.

Divisional Commissioner (Kashmir) Baseer Ahmad Khan on Wednesday chaired a meeting here to review the preparation of the nomination dossier for listing Mughal Gardens on UNESCO sites.

Abha Narain Lambah, project consultant for the preparation of the nomination dossier, gave a detailed presentation about the preservation and promotion of heritage sites of Shalimar, Nishat, Pari Mahal, Achabal and Verinag in Kashmir.

There are around 38 world heritage sites located in the country, though J&K is yet to figure in that list.

(IANS)