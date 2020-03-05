Mughal Garden
Mughal Gardens Jammu and Kashmir

J&K seeking world heritage status for Mughal Gardens

By IANS
0 8

Srinagar, March 5: The Jammu and Kashmir government is making efforts to bring the famous Mughal Gardens in Srinagar on the map of UNESCO world heritage site. This will act as a major push to preserve and promote the heritage treasure of the Valley, officials said.

Divisional Commissioner (Kashmir) Baseer Ahmad Khan on Wednesday chaired a meeting here to review the preparation of the nomination dossier for listing Mughal Gardens on UNESCO sites.

Related News

Aadhaar card with jail address leads him back to jail

8 including German national show Coronavirus symptoms in…

Paytm offices shut after employee tests positive for…

Suspected Covid-19 patient in Punjab runs away from hospital

Abha Narain Lambah, project consultant for the preparation of the nomination dossier, gave a detailed presentation about the preservation and promotion of heritage sites of Shalimar, Nishat, Pari Mahal, Achabal and Verinag in Kashmir.

There are around 38 world heritage sites located in the country, though J&K is yet to figure in that list.

(IANS)

You might also like
Nation

Aadhaar card with jail address leads him back to jail

Nation

8 including German national show Coronavirus symptoms in Andhra

Nation

Paytm offices shut after employee tests positive for coronavirus

Nation

Suspected Covid-19 patient in Punjab runs away from hospital

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.