Jammu: One Covid-19 patient died while 15 more tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, taking the total number of positive cases in J&K to 125.

One patient admitted with serious acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in Srinagar’s SMHS hospital has died. Doctors said the deceased had tested positive for novel coronavirus.

With this, the total number of Covid-19 deaths has risen to three in J&K.

Earlier, a Tabligi Jamaat leader and a villager from Tangmarg area had died after being infected by the dreaded virus.

Government spokesperson Rohit Kansal tweeted on Tuesday, “Status Update: 125 cases in all now; 118 active cases; 24 in Jammu Division, 94 in Kashmir. 6 new cases in Jammu division today, 9 in Kashmir. Aggressive contact tracing; red zones to continue.”

On Tuesday, 15 persons have tested positive in J&K, the highest since the outbreak of the disease in J&K.

Of these, nine are in Kashmir division and six in the Jammu division. With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 125, out of which 118 are active cases.

Of these, 94 are in the Valley and 24 in the Jammu division.