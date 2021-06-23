J&K: Police officer shot dead by two terrorists in Srinagar

Srinagar: Two terrorists with pistols shot dead a police officer on the outskirts of Srinagar on Tuesday evening, officials said.

Police said at about 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening, two unidentified terrorists fired indiscriminately upon a police inspector, in front of local mosque, while he was going for prayer at 8 p.m. at Menganwaji Nowgam area of Srinagar district.

Senior police officers reached at the terror crime spot and inspected the scene of crime.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that two terrorists fired upon a Police Inspector, Parvez Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Nabi Dar from pistols while he was going to offer Magrib Prayers,” police said.

“In this terror incident, he had sustained grievous bullet injuries and was shifted to nearby hospital for the treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom. We pay our rich tributes to the martyr who left behind his wife and inconsolable two young children a 13 years old daughter and 10 years old son.”

Police said CCTV footage shows firing by two terrorists with pistols.

“Identification is being done. Suspects are being questioned,” police said.

Police has registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the circumstances which lead to this terror crime. Area has been cordoned off and search in the area is going on.