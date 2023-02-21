J&K Police busts human trafficking racket, rescues 5 minor girls

Jammu: Five minor girls were rescued here by the Jammu and Kashmir Police after busting a human trafficking racket.

Four people were arrested, said the police on Tuesday.

Police said that it received inputs about some minor girls standing at a bus stand.

“During questioning, it was revealed that these girls were being used in a human trafficking racket.

“Employing electronic technology and human intelligence, the gang of four running the human trafficking racket were arrested. The arrested have been identified as Muhammad Arif, Muhammad Rafiq, Asma and Rohina Akhtar.

“The minor girls have been sent for counselling after completion of legal formalities,” police said.

Further details were awaited.

(Input from IANS)