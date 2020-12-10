Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested one terrorist associate linked to the proscribed terror outfit Jemaat Awantipora in south Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

The police said that the accused has been identified as Irshad Ahmad Reshi, a resident of Tral.

“He was involved in providing logistic support and shelter to terrorists and aiding transportation of arms, ammunition and explosive materials in Tral and Awantipora areas,” the police said.

The police said that incriminating materials, including 10 detonators, one wireless set, two wireless antennas, one IED remote control and contraband substance (cannabis) weighing five kg have been recovered from his possession.

The police have registered a case and further investigation into the matter is underway.

(IANS)