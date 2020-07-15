Girish Chandra Murmu.
Image Credit: IANS

J&K LG Hands Financial Aid To Deceased BJP Leader

By KalingaTV Bureau

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Tuesday visited the house of slain BJP leader Waseem Bari in North Kashmir’s Bandipore district.

Bari along with his father and brother were killed by terrorists near his home last Wednesday.

According to an official statement, the Lt Governor handed over financial assistance of Rs 20 Lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

“The Lt Governor strongly condemned the killings and said that the perpetrators of this dastardly act of violence would be brought to justice,” the statement said, adding, “Such heinous act is an attempt to spread fear, and there can be no justification for such attacks.”

(Inputs from IANS)

