Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday extended ban on high speed internet in the union territory till August 19, 2020.

An order issued by principal secretary home, Shaleen Kabra said restrictions on access to high speed internet through mobile data services have been necessitated in view of the misuse in planning and executing militant activities including attacks on security forces, political workers and innocent civilians.

The order said there are inputs suggesting rise in anti-national activities over the coming weeks, more so in view of completion of one year since implementation of constitutional changes.

“It was absolutely necessary in the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the state and for maintaining public order”.

Ban on high speed internet will remain in force till August 19 and during this period access to mobile data will be available at 2G speed.

Wednesday’s order has come at a time when expectations were running high that 4G high speed internet access would be restored in J&K shortly.

The expectations were raised after a statement attributed to Lt governor, G.C. Murmu in which he said the union government would have no objection to restoration of 4G internet access in J&K.

(Inputs From IANS)