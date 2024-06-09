J&K: 10 killed, several injured as bus carrying pilgrims meets with accident; terror attack suspected

J&K bus accident

Jammu: At least 10 people were killed, several injured on Sunday in an alleged terror attack on a bus in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, sources said.

According to sources, gunmen fired at the bus carrying pilgrims back from Shiv Khori temple to Katra town in Reasi district.

The incident happened at Teryath village in the Poni area.

The bus lost control and fell into a gorge after suspected terrorists fired at the bus.

Rescue and relief operations were immediately started as army, police and paramilitary officials rushed to the spot.

Further details are awaited.

