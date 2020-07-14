New Delhi: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh and BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav have gone into self quarantine after receiving reports of BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ravinder Raina testing positive for coronavirus.

The minister said that he has gone into self quarantine from 4 p.m. on Tuesday. He reasoned that Raina “had accompanied us from Srinagar to Bandipora on 12th July.” The doctors said Raina was being put under isolation in the Narayana hospital in the Katra town of Reasi district.

For the same reason, Madhav too has gone into self quarantine for a “few days”. He said, “I tested negative for coronavirus 5 times in the last two weeks. Yet taking precautions to ensure safety of me and others.”

Just two days back, Raina accompanied Union Minister of State (PMO) Jitendra Singh, national General Secretary of the BJP Ram Madhav and some other senior leaders to offer condolences to the family of Wasim Bari, the local BJP leader who was killed along with his father and brother by terrorists in Bandipora town in north Kashmir.

(Inputs from IANS)