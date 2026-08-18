Jharkhand student’s ‘Abhar Yatra’ postponed due to bad weather

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Ranchi: An ‘Abhar Yatra’ dedicated to the Jharkhand government, which was scheduled to be held on Tuesday following the cancellation of the JSSC CGL and other examinations conducted by TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL), has been postponed due to bad weather.

The decision to postpone the march was taken because of adverse weather conditions. The programme was being held to express gratitude to the Jharkhand government following the outcome of the student movement and the cancellation of the examinations.

A fresh announcement regarding the date of the gratitude march is expected soon.

The ‘Abhar Yatra’ was planned to celebrate the outcome of the student movement, which is linked to the cancellation of the JSSC CGL examination and other examinations conducted by TDPL. The march was scheduled to take place on Tuesday, August 18. However, due to the prevailing bad weather, the organisers decided to defer the programme.

The organisers have not announced a new date for the march yet. The revised date will be communicated at a later stage.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday announced that the state government had decided to cancel all activities associated with (TDPL), including the examinations conducted, the results published and the candidates selected, and the state Cabinet also decided to cancel the JSSC-CGL examinations. Addressing the media at Jaipal Singh Stadium, Soren also ordered a comprehensive inquiry into alleged irregularities in examinations conducted from 2014 to the present.

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The Chief Minister further said the government will carry out examination reforms with full transparency and strengthen existing SOPs to prevent irregularities.

He said a new portal has been launched for students, teachers and parents to submit suggestions, while a committee headed by IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal will work with experts and institutions on further reforms.

Student leader Devendra Nath Mahato also thanked the Jharkhand government and Chief Minister Soren for accepting the students’ demands and said the ongoing probe was targeting those involved in examination irregularities.

He added that students would continue to support efforts to remove corruption from the examination system and would cooperate with the government in the ongoing reform process. Mahato also said they would support the government’s investigation into alleged examination irregularities but stressed that they wanted a system that would prevent paper leaks and other irregularities in the future.

(Source: ANI)