Jharkhand student leader Devendra Nath Mahato ends hunger strike

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Ranchi: Jharkhand student leader Devendra Nath Mahto has ended his hunger strike after the state government cancelled the JSSC-CGL examination and other recruitment conducted by TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL).

Mahto was on 16 day hunger strike because of the irregularities and paper leaks in government recruitment examination. During his hunger strike to monitor his health he was admitted to Ranchi’s Sadar Hospital.

Jharkhand student leader Devendra Nath Mahto had a meeting with state ministers and MLAs and decided to end the fasting. During the meeting he thanked the government and said that students will be cooperating throughout the process of removal of corruption from the examination system.

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“They are making a concerted effort to reach the true kingpins behind these gangs,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Mahato stressed that they wanted a system that would prevent paper leaks and other irregularities in the future.

“In my life, I have seen many instances where CBI or CID investigations were ordered and then cancelled. We need a system where the government guarantees that paper leaks and irregularities will never happen again… We will cooperate with the government in this endeavour,” he added.

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