Jharkhand polls: JMM releases fifth list of candidate

Ranchi: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) released its fifth list of candidates on Friday ahead of the Jharkhand election, scheduled in two phases, on November 13 and 20, JMM said in a press release.

Former state BJP vice president Lois Marandi would be contesting from Jama, located 16 km from Dumka, the district headquarters.

JMM General Secretary Vinod Kumar Pandey said, “As per the instructions, the fifth list of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha candidates is released for the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly General Election 2024. Lois Marandi would be contesting from Jama, a seat reserved for the scheduled caste. The list of candidates for other assembly constituencies will be released soon.”

The party has fielded Ganesh Mehli from the Saraikela seat and Ramsurya Munda from Khunti.

Earlier on October 24, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren who had filed his nomination for the upcoming assembly polls took a jibe at Assam CM and Jharkhand BJP co-in-charge of assembly elections Himanta Biswa Sarma by calling him as ‘Pravaasi’ CM who will not be seen in state once the assembly polls are over.

Interacting with media on Thursday after filing his nomination Soren said, “Today, I have filed my nomination for the assembly election… ‘Pravaasi’ CM (Himanta Biswa Sarma) is here and not only him but all the so-called big leaders of their party are here. They are here for a few days; after that they won’t be found here. They are doing their work, I am doing mine…”

Chief Minister Hemant Soren will contest from the Barhait Assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, Kalpana Soren, the JMM leader and wife of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, filed her nomination as her party candidate from Gandey Assembly constituency on Thursday. Kalpana Soren is currently representing the Gandey constituency.

JMM released its first list of 35 candidates on October 23 for the polls.

The Assembly elections in Jharkhand will be held in two phases on November 13 and November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.

