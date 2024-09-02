Jharkhand Police recruitment drive: 11 die during running test

Ranchi: In a shocking and tragic incident as many as 11 candidates have died during the running test of the Jharkhand Police recruitment drive.

The physical tests of the Jharkhand excise constable examinations began on August 22 in seven centres namely Ranchi, Giridih, Hazaribag, Palamu, East Singhbhum and Sahebganj districts.

Reports further said that, a total of 1,27,772 aspirants appeared for the physical tests out of which 78,023 cleared it. The BJP youth wing has demonstrated against the JMM-led government in Ranchi’s Albert Ekka Chowk.

As the Jharkhand Police recruitment drive continues in Ranchi. Dr SK Vinayak, posted at the site of the recruitment drive told ANI, “All arrangements have been made to give emergency treatment here, if needed. If anyone needs hospitalisation, then we refer them to the District Hospital here.”

An investigation has been initiated relating to the death. Unnatural Death (UD) cases have been registered in this regard, said reports.