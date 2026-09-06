Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu dies of heart attack

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Jharkhand: Sudivya Kumar Sonu, a prominent leader of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Jharkhand Higher and Technical Education and Urban Development Minister suffered a heart attack and passed away on Sunday.

As per reports, the MLA was 56 and had a sudden spell of ill health late Saturday evening and was rushed to a private hospital here in Ranchi.

Doctors worked on him throughout Saturday night as his health continued to be critical and he passed away at approximately 4 AM, added reports.

Sonu was the MLA from the Giridih Assembly constituency and held the post of Minister of Higher and Technical Education and Urban Development in the state government.

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He also held the minister of tourism, arts, culture, sports and youth affairs portfolios and was elected from the Giridih Assembly seat in the year 2019.

Only few days back before his death, Sonu was returned back from Karnataka after leading the Jharkhand government’s delegation to examine their tourism infrastructure management.

His sudden demise has brought the JMM and the state government into mourning.

Also read: Former Odisha Minister Dambaru Majhi Passes Away At 86 In Nabarangpur