Jharkhand Judge Uttam Anand dies after being hit by a vehicle in Dhanbad

Dhanbad: An Additional District Judge (ADJ) of Dhanbad district, Uttam Anand, was killed after being hit by an autorickshaw while he was on a morning walk.

This shocking accident took place at Randhir Verma Chowk near Dhanbad district court in Jharkhand.

The CCTV footage of the incident shows the appearance of an unidentified man on a three-wheeler just before and after the incident.Investigations have revealed the vehicle was stolen just a few hours before the judge was hit.

Uttam Anand was posted in Dhanbad six months ago. His family members approached the police when he did not return back from his walk at 7 am after which the body was identified.

The police are focusing on Judge Anand’s cases. He had been handling many cases of mafia killings in Dhanbad town and had recently rejected the bail requests of two gangsters.

However, the matter is still under investigation.