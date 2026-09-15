Jharkhand HC defers hearing on JPSC-JSSC recruitment cancellation petitions to September 18

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Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday deferred the hearing on petitions challenging the cancellation of JPSC-JSSC recruitment examinations and appointments, fixing the next hearing for September 18.

The court gave the next date after the state government sought additional time to file its affidavit.

The state government had earlier been directed to file the affidavit by September 7 but failed to submit it within the stipulated time.

Earlier today, the Jharkhand CID has arrested two accused in separate cases related to alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, officials said.

In connection with alleged irregularities in the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) preliminary examination, the CID arrested Sanjeet Kumar from the Ratu Road area of Ranchi. Officials said Kumar, who allegedly ran Shivangan Coaching Centre, is accused of acting as an agent and collecting money from candidates by promising to help them clear the exam.

Last month, the Supreme Court issued notice to the Centre, the Jharkhand government and others on a PIL seeking a CBI or an independent probe into the alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025.

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A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana sought a response from the state governments on a plea filed by social worker Harisharan Devgan.

Senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra, appearing for the petitioner, told the bench that the students had been continuously protesting over the alleged irregularities in the examination.

The petitioner has urged the Supreme Court to order a fresh preliminary examination under safeguards approved by the Court.

On August 20, the Jharkhand High Court had stayed the state government order cancelling the appointment of government employees recruited through the 11th to 13th JPSC examinations.

Earlier, on August 18, the Jharkhand government had issued a notification cancelling 22 recruitment examinations, including the 11th to 13th JPSC examinations, following weeks of public protests over alleged irregularities.

(ANI)

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