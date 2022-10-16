Jharkhand girl forced to strip by teacher, sets herself on fire

In a shocking incident, a girl student in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur set herself on fire after being forced to remove her clothes by a teacher.

The girl was a class nine student, and the teacher forced her to remove her clothes suspecting that she was cheating on an exam. After the incident occurred, she was rushed to a nearby hospital and is currently in critical condition.

As per the police, the teacher suspected that the student was carrying paper chits in her uniform.

In her statement, the student said that the teacher humiliated her and made her remove her clothes in a room adjacent to the classroom. He did so to check if she was hiding the chits in the uniform.

The victim’s mother, in her statement, said that she set herself on fire shortly after coming back from school. It is because she couldn’t bear the humiliation.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been filed against the teacher and further investigation into this matter is underway, said officials.