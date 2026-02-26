Jharkhand: Four trucks reduced to ashes as vehicle collision sparks massive fire in Dumka

Advertisement

Dumka: A massive fire broke out in Dumka after a vehicle carrying flammable materials was hit from behind by another vehicle. Four trucks have burned down in the incident.

The SDO of Dumka, Kaushal Kumar said that the incident has resulted in casualties, but the exact count is uncertain. The fire is now under control.

“The fire has been extinguished. The administration received information that a vehicle carrying lighter (flammable material) was hit from behind by another vehicle, causing the lighter to fly out and catch fire. Four vehicles have burned. There were some casualties. A person sleeping in the vehicle was burned, and the driver was also burned and has been taken to the hospital… The container on which the lighter was mounted was hit, and the fire started from that lighter… At present, the situation is under control, and the fires have been extinguished… But we will keep another vehicle ready, as there is a possibility that the lighter may still be on fire and could spread…” he said.

The administration is taking precautions to ensure the fire doesn’t ignite again.

Further details awaited on the incident.

(Source: ANI)

