Jharkhand election: Over 43 lakh eligible voters to vote for 48 urban local bodies

Jharkhand: Voting for 48 urban local bodies (ULB), including Ranchi has commenced at 4,307 polling booths in Jharkhand on Monday that is February 23, 2026. Voting began at 7 a.m. amid tight security. More than 43.43 lakh voters will decide the fate of 6,124 candidates. The voting will continue till 5 p.m.

Out of the 4,307 polling booths, 896 have been identified as hyper-sensitive and 2,445 as sensitive.

The voters will vote for their choosen candidate for the posts of mayor, chairperson and councillor at 1,042 wards in nine municipal corporations, 20 nagar parishads and 19 nagar panchayats, a State Election Commission (SEC) official said.

Though, the 48 urban local bodies have a total of 1,087 wards, the elections will be held only in 1,042 wards as 41 councillors have already been elected unopposed. Meanwhile, three other wards received no nomination. Th election at the ward in Mango Municipal Corporation has been cancelled after the death of a candidate.

Out of the 6,124 candidates, 562 candidates(235 women) are contesting for the post of mayor and chairperson, while 5,562 candidates(2,727 women) are in the fray for the post of ward councillors.

Meanwhile, the vote counting will be conducted on February 27.

The polling parties have been dispatched on Sunday morning. The campaigning for the polls ended at 5 p.m. on Saturday (February 21).

ULB polls in Jharkhand are not contested on the basis of the electoral symbols of the political parties, but candidates are backed by the outfits.

