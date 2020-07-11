Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana Soren were tested for coronavirus, here on Saturday.

According to a press statement, the sample of officials and personnel working in the Chief Minister’s Office, including Abhishek Prasad, press advisor to the Chief Minister, Sunil Srivastava, senior personal secretary, and the Chief Minister’s security personnel, were also collected for the Covid-19 test.

The Chief Minister said more people should get Covid-19 test done, especially those with any symptom of the infection. It would not only facilitate their early treatment, but also help contain the spread of infection, he added.

Soren had recently come in contact with Mithilesh Thakur, Drinking Water and Sanitation Minister and Mathura Mahato, JMM legislator, who tested Covid-19 positive. Following this, the Chief Minister had self-isolated himself as a precaution.

In the last 10 days, more than 1,000 coronavirus cases have been reported in the state. In Jharkhand, nearly 3,500 people have been found infected.

