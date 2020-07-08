Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, has home quarantined himself after a Minister and legislator were tested positive for coronavirus.

Jharkhand Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Minister Mithilesh Thakur, Jharkahnd Mukti Morcha (JMM) legislator Mathura Mahto, and 20 journalists of Dhanbad districts have tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The Minister and legislator had met the Chief Minister before admitting to the hospital. Principal Secretary of the Chief Minister Rajiv Arun Ekka has also gone into home quarantine.

Thakur was admitted at Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIM), Ranchi and the Mahto in a Dhanbad hospital. The Minister had also inspected Hatia Dam on Monday.

Jharkhand reported 141 cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday from 12 districts. The total tally has crossed 3,000 in the state.

In Dhanbad 25 people, including 20 journalists have been tested positive for the virus.

As per the data provided by the health department, of the 3,018 total cases, 892 are active cases 2,104 people have been discharged from the hospital after recovery. The death toll due to coronavirus in the state is 22 so far.

Out of the total coronavirus case, 2,142 are migrant workers who from the various parts of the country including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi and Tamil Nadu.

On Tuesday, 36 people were cured and discharged from various dedicated Covid-19 facilities in the state including 13 from Gumla and 7 from Ramgarh district. Five patients from Giridih, 3 each in Chatra, Deoghar and Koderma and 2 in Saraikela also defeated Coronavirus and returned back to their homes. The recovery rate is 69.71 per cent.

So far in the state, 1,66,317 samples have been collected out of which 1,61,564 have been tested and 1,58,546 have turned out to be negative.