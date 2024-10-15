Jharkhand Assembly elections: Voting in two phases on Nov 13 and 20

New-Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the date of the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 today.

The polling will take place in the state in two phases on November 13 and 20. The result will be declared on November 23.

The elections will be held across 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand. Out of the total 81 seats in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, 44 are reserved for the general category, 28 for Scheduled Tribes, and 9 for Scheduled Castes, the EC informed.

A total of 2.6 crore votes in the state which includes 1.29 crore female votes, 1.31 crore male and 66.84 lakh youth voters. There are 11.84 lakh first-time votes in the state aged between 18 and 19.

The term of Maharashtra Assembly will end on November 26 and term of Jharkhand assembly will end on January 5, 2025.