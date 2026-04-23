“Jhalmuri gave thunderous shock to TMC”: PM Narendra Modi

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Krishnanagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a sharp attack against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) ahead of the second phase elections in West Bengal, saying that his jhalmuri gave a “thunderous shock” to the ruling party.

Accusing the TMC of sheltering “infiltrators” and promoting “maha jungle raj,” PM Modi promised refuge to Matua and Namashudra communities, and said that the process of granting citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be accelerated.

Addressing a poll rally in Krishnanagar, PM Modi said, “You must wave the flag of the BJP-NDA’s victory with full strength. On May 4, the celebration of the BJP’s victory will also take place in Bengal, sweets will also be distributed, and jhal muri will also be handed out. Jhalmuri has also given a thunderous shock to some people. I ate the jhal muri, but the jhal (spice) hit TMC.”

The jhalmuri jibe came as PM Modi had a ligh-hearted moment, having jhalmuri on April 19 in Jhargram after a series of election rallies in the state.

Noting the fall of the Left in West Bengal, he said that now the people are similarly standing against the TMC’s rule.

He said, “Fifteen years ago, people were against the communists. Today, they are standing against the TMC’s jungle raj. Oppressors and corrupt people will be held accountable. You know our mantra, ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. But the TMC believes in ‘Ghuspaithiyon ka sath, Ghuspaithiyon ka vikas’. They provide them shelter. After 4 May, a new guarantee of good governance will begin in West Bengal.”

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“I have come to give a guarantee that the Matua community, the Namashudra community, and refugee families do not need to fear the TMC. No one will be able to harm you. Whoever has come to India seeking refuge and dignity, Modi stands with them. Once the government is formed, the process of granting citizenship under the CAA will be accelerated. You will receive every right and benefit that every Indian citizen is entitled to. This is Modi’s guarantee,” he added.

PM Modi noted the higher voter turnout for the first phase of elections in West Bengal this morning as a sign of anti-incumbency. Citing higher voter turnout in Puducherry and Assam, the Prime Minister exuded confidence in the BJP’s victory in Bengal.

He also lauded the Election Commission for comparatively peaceful polls.

He said, “Today, voting for the first phase is taking place in West Bengal. Polling is also underway in Tamil Nadu. I extend my greetings to all voters. I urge everyone to set new voting records this time. I would like to say that this is the first election in the past 50 years where violence has been kept to a minimum. Otherwise, every week, someone or the other would be hanged, and they would claim it was a suicide. A kind of rule by thugs prevailed. I sincerely congratulate the Election Commission for upholding the spirit of democracy once again. Ensuring peaceful voting is a significant achievement by the Election Commission.”

“According to the information so far, voting is also breaking all previous records. In Krishnanagar, trust is winning over fear. Those whose voices were suppressed for years are now speaking out with confidence: Paltano Dorkar Chai BJP Sorkar. There has been heavy voting in Puducherry and Assam. We have seen that wherever there is high voter turnout, the BJP has received a strong mandate,” PM Modi said.

The polling for the second phase of the West Bengal elections will take place on April 29, with counting of votes on May 4.