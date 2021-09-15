JEE Main Results 2021 declared, 44 Get 100 Percentile

New-Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the JEE Main results 2021 today. As many as 44 candidates have scored 100 percentile and 18 candidates have secured Rank 1, the Education Ministry has informed.

The students can download their scorecards from jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. Since the results have now been declared, the JoSAA counselling for admissions to IIITs, NITs will commence soon.

Students will need their application number, date of birth and password to access the JEE Main session 4 result link.

The JEE Advanced registration was slated to begin from September 11 but it was postponed to September 13 due to a delay in the declaration of JEE Main result. The registration has not begun yet and JEE Mains results are expected to be out soon.

Around 2.5 lakh students who meet JEE Mains 2021 cut-off will be eligible to apply for JEE Advanced 2021.

Here is the list of the Rank 1 holders