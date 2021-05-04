New Delhi: The Joint Entrance Examination ( JEE Main ) May session has been postponed due to the surge in Covid cases in the country, announced Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Tuesday.

The students are advised to keep visiting the official website of National Testing Agency ( NTA ) for further updates, added education minister Pokhriyal.

The May session examination was scheduled to be conducted on May 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28.

According to the official notice, the registration for the May session will be announced at a later stage and the rescheduling of the April and May session will be done subsequently.

Meanwhile the candidates are advised to prepare themselves. They can also take on practice tests on the NTA Abhyas App.

