JEE Main Assam Topper Arrested For Using Proxy To Appear For Exam

By KalingaTV Bureau

Guwahati: The police on Wednesday arrested a JEE (Mains) topper Neel Nakshatra Das from Assam who allegedly used an impersonator to appear for the test on his behalf in Assam.

The accused secured 99.8 per cent marks in the exam which was held in September this year.

The candidate, his doctor father, Dr Jyotirmoy Das, and three employees of a testing centre,Hamendra Nath Sarma, Pranjal Kalita and Hirulal Pathak  have been arrested.

The arrests were made after a complaint was lodged by one Mitradev Sharma on October 23 with the police alleging that the candidate did not appear for the test held on September 5 and someone else had written the examination on his behalf at a centre in Guwahati.

The Assam Police have informed the National Testing Agency (NTA) about the incident and sought information related to the JEE Mains to help them in their investigations.

