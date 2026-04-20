JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Results Declared, Know where to check result

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Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 results for BE/BTech papers today, April 20, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the April session can now download their scorecards, check All India Rank (AIR), percentiles, and qualifying cutoffs on the official websites.

The result is based on the final answer key and considers the best score of candidates who appeared in both January and April sessions. Along with the result, NTA has also released the toppers list, exam statistics, and JEE Advanced 2026 qualifying cutoffs.

How to Check JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result: Stepwise Guide

Method 1: Official NTA Website Visit: Go to the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in Find link: On the homepage, click on ‘View JEE Main 2026 result’ or ‘JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Scorecard’ Login: Enter your Application Number and Password/Date of Birth Submit: Click on “Submit”View result: Your complete NTA JEE Main 2026 scorecard with AIR and percentiles will appear Download: Take a printout or save the PDF for JoSAA counselling and future reference

Method 2: Alternative Website

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You can also check results at examinationservices.nic.in using the same login steps

Method 3: DigiLocker

NTA has also made scorecards available on DigiLocker. Login with your registered mobile/Aadhaar and access under ‘Issued Documents’.

Bhavesh Patra has brought pride to Odisha. Bhavesh has become the topper of Odisha with 13th rank in the All India level in JEE Mains. Bhavesh has scored 100 percent marks in JEE Mains. He was studying for 8 to 10 hours a day. He has advised to stay away from social media. Bhavesh has expressed his desire to appear for JEE Advanced.

Along with this, Saksasingh Patra has become the second topper in Odisha with AIR 225. Similarly, Aryasman Pradhan has become the third topper in Odisha with AIR 563.