JEE Main 2021 Exam dates declared: Check details here

New Delhi: The dates for the JEE Main examinations 2021 are finally out for the first of the 4 examinations. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank informed about it on Wednesday. The Exams would be conducted from February 23 – February 26.

The Minister announced on Wednesday that the JEE (Mains) examination will be held four times from 2021. He added that the exam will be held in February, March, April and May.

“It will be a good opportunity for students to improve marks.” He said. “The first cycle of JEE (Mains) will be held from February 23 to 26,” he added.

Registration forms for the February exam would reportedly be released shortly on jeemain.nta.nic.in.