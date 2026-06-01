JEE Advanced 2026 result declared: Shubham Kumar topper, How to check result

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IIT Roorkee has announced the results of the JEE Advanced 2026. Shubham Kumar from the IIT Delhi zone has emergde as the topper after securing All India Rank (AIR) 1 with 330 marks out of a total of 360. Meanwhile, Arohi Deshpande has emerged as the female topper in this year’s examination with 280 marks out of the 360 marks. She has secured the 77th rank in the Common Rank List (CRL).

According to official press release, Kabir Chhillar with 329 marks, and Jatain Chahar with 319 marks, both from the IIT Delhi zone, is in the second and third ranks respectively.

Topper list

This year, 1,87,389 candidates registered for the examination, while 1,79,694 students appeared for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 held on May 17. Out of those who appeared, 56,880 candidates qualified the exam. Among the qualified candidates, 10,107 are female students.

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The JEE Advanced exam was conducted in two shifts on May 17. Paper 1 was held from 9 am to 12 pm, while Paper 2 took place from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download their scorecards by visiting the official JEE Advanced website. To access the result, students need to enter their roll number, date of birth and registered mobile number.

JEE Advanced is the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate programmes offered by the IITs. Students who have qualified the exam will now be able to take part in counselling conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority for admission to IITs and other participating institutes.