JEE Advanced 2021 To Be Held On July 3:Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

By WCE 4
jee advanced 2021
Image Credits: IANS

The JEE Advanced Examinations for enrolling into Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will be held on July 3, 2021, announced Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday.

However the minimum criteria of 75 percentage marks in 12th Board exams has been waived off in view of Covid-19 pandemic, informed Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal today.

The JEE Advanced exam consists of two question papers and has a time duration of three hours each. Both papers are compulsory for students and consist of three separate sections of physics, chemistry, and mathematics.

 

