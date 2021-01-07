The JEE Advanced Examinations for enrolling into Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will be held on July 3, 2021, announced Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday.

However the minimum criteria of 75 percentage marks in 12th Board exams has been waived off in view of Covid-19 pandemic, informed Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal today.

📢Announcement After careful consideration, it has been decided that #JEEAdvanced will be held on 3rd July 2021 and the eligibility criteria of scoring 75% marks has been waived off for the ease of students. pic.twitter.com/f8WgrNeOhR — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) January 7, 2021

The JEE Advanced exam consists of two question papers and has a time duration of three hours each. Both papers are compulsory for students and consist of three separate sections of physics, chemistry, and mathematics.