JEE Advanced 2021 question papers released, know how to download

Question papers of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021, which was conducted on Sunday, October 3, has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. The question papers of both JEE Main 2021 paper 1 and paper 2 can be downloaded from the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

The entrance exam that was conducted in two shifts consisted questions from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

The subject wise question papers of JEE Advanced 2021, can be downloaded in PDF format. Moreover, candidate’s response sheets had been released yesterday, using the question paper and response sheets, students can know about their performance in the entrance exam.

The provisional answer key of the exam will be available on October 10, and the final answer keys will be released on October 15. The provisional key will help calculate probable scores. Candidates will be given time from October 10 to 11, to report any error they find in the answer key.

Know how to download JEE Advanced 2021 Question Paper

First, go to jeeadv.ac.in, then click on the ‘downloads’ icon. A link to download the question paper will appear, after clicking on that download the question paper and take printout.

Clearing JEE Advanced brings opportunity to get a seat for undergraduate programmes at IITs, IISc and IISERs, among others. Only the top 2.5 lakh candidates who had qualified JEE Main 2021 are eligible to appear in the entrance exam.