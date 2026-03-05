JDU chief Nitish Kumar files nomination for Rajya Sabha elections

Advertisement

Patna: JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar filed nomination for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election. He has been the longest-serving Chief Minister of Bihar who has been the CM since 2005.

“I seek to become a member of the Rajya Sabha in the elections being held this time. I want to assure you with complete honesty that my relationship with you will continue in the future as well, and my resolve to work together with you to build a developed Bihar will remain steadfast. The new government that will be formed will have my full cooperation and guidance,” Nitish Kumar posted on X.

Accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary and other National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates, Nitish Kumar filed his nomination at the state Assembly.

The Rajya Sabha contest in Bihar involves five seats. The BJP has fielded its national president Nitin Nabin and Bihar unit general secretary Shivesh Kumar as candidates. NDA ally Upendra Kushwaha, president of the Rashtriya Lok Morcha, is also contesting for alliance backing for another term.

From the JD(U), Union Minister Ramnath Thakur will also file his nomination as the party’s second candidate.

Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha move comes soon after the NDA’s sweeping victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, following which he was sworn in on November 20, 2025 in a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers of several NDA-ruled states.