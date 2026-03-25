Jaypee Infratech Ltd money laundering case: Court grants interim bail to Manoj Gaur in view of his mother’s death

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Patiala House court on Wednesday granted two weeks’ interim bail to Manoj Gaur, the former CMD of Jaypee Infratech Ltd, in view of the death of his mother.

His mother, Chandrakala Gaur, was terminally ill, and he was granted interim bail on this ground earlier. He was arrested by the ED in a case of alleged money laundering of Rs 13,000 crores.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Dhirender Rana granted 2 weeks’ interim bail to Manoj Gaur to perform the last rites of his mother.

Advocate Dr Farrukh Khan appeared for Gaur and submitted that Gaur’s mother has passed away. Being the oldest son, Gaur has to perform the last rites.

On January 24, the Patiala house court granted 14 days’ interim bail to Manoj Gaur, former CMD of Jaypee Infratech Ltd, on the condition of his old-age mother’s health.

Advertisement

Gaur was granted interim bail on furnishing 2 sureties of Rs 5 lakh each.

His regular bail is pending before the Delhi High Court for hearing. His regular bail plea was rejected by the trial court.

On February 19, He had surrendered before the jail authorities after the expiry of his interim bail.

The court order granting him interim bail was challenged before the High Court by the Enforcement Directorate.

Also Read: ED Arrests Former Chairman And MD Of Jaypee Infratech Manoj Gaur In Money Laundering Case