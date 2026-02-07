Jawan killed, 3 Maoists dead during encounter in Chhattisgarh
A Jawan of the elite C-60 unit of the Gadchiroli police was killed and three Maoists were gunned down during a encounter in Chhattisgarh.
Malkangiri: A Jawan of the elite C-60 unit of the Gadchiroli police was killed and three Maoists were gunned down during a fierce encounter between Naxals and security forces in the Abujmarh jungles along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh boundary on Friday. The encounter took place in Phodewada village on the Gadchiroli-Narayanpur border in the Bhamragad tehsil.
The deceased police constable is Deepak Chhina Madavi (38). He was a member of the Special Operation Team Pranahita. He is originally from Mandara, Damrancha in Aheri tehsil.
The Gadchiroli police and the C-60 commando unit launched a search opeartion upon getting specific intelligence about the presence of the Maoists in the area.
The encounter is ongoing.