Japanese PM Fumio Kishida Tastes Gol Gappe in Delhi: Watch

New Delhi: Japanese PM Fumio Kishida has arrived in India today morning on a two-day official visit. Earlier today, talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart were held.

Later, the two leaders visited the Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi. Also, the Japanese PM tasted popular Indian food and drinks. PM Modi and the Japanese PM feasted on popular food Gol Gappe (also called Gupchup) and drinks lassi and aam panna among others. The video of the two leaders trying out the foods and drinks are making the rounds.

ANI shared the video of the two leaders having Gol Gappe. The News Agency took to Twitter and shared the video while captioned it as, “Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida visit Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi. The Japanese PM also tried Gol Gappe, Lassi and Aam Panna here.”

The Japanese Prime Minister also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in Delhi.

Earlier today the Japanese PM extended an invitation to Modi to attend the G7 leaders’ summit, which is to be held in May this year in Hiroshima. And the invitation has been accepted by the prime minister.

During the talks, both leaders vowed to expand the India-Japan global strategic partnership, stressing that it is important for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

