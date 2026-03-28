Japan Commits ₹16,420 Crore ODA Loan to India for Metro, Healthcare, and Agriculture Projects

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Japan has officially committed an ODA (Official Development Assistance) loan of JPY 275.858 billion—about ₹16,420 crore—to India. This big financial push is meant to back four key infrastructure and development projects, touching urban transport, healthcare, and agriculture. On March 24, 2026, Alok Tiwari, Joint Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, and Keiichi Ono, Japan’s Ambassador to India, formally exchanged notes. Afterward, loan agreements were signed with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Most of this money is going toward expanding mass transit in India’s biggest cities. The Bengaluru Metro Rail Project (Phase 3) gets the largest share: JPY 102.480 billion (roughly ₹6,100 crore) to build 44.65 kilometers of elevated metro corridors. Mumbai’s Metro Line 11 Project isn’t far behind with JPY 92.400 billion (about ₹5,500 crore) committed. Both projects are set to cut back growing traffic jams, lower car emissions, and make it easier for people to get around—while also pushing for regional growth and helping fight climate change.

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Japan’s also extending JPY 62.294 billion (nearly ₹3,708 crore) for Maharashtra’s healthcare sector. Towards Building modern specialty hospitals, new medical colleges, and better nursing schools, all aimed at improving access to top-quality healthcare and nudging India closer to Universal Health Coverage. On the agriculture front, JPY 18.684 billion (around ₹1,112 crore) is going to support sustainable horticulture in Punjab. This helps farmers switch to high-value crops and strengthens the region’s agricultural value chain.

The loans come with pretty favorable terms—interest rates between 2.7% and 2.9% (even lower at 0.8% for consulting services), a 30-year repayment period, and a 10-year grace window. This commitment really highlights the long-standing relationship between India and Japan—which goes back to 1958—and shows that Japan continues to play a key role in India’s economic and infrastructure progress.