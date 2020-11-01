Pappu Yadav stage collapse
Pappu Yadav(Photo: IANS)

JAP chief Pappu Yadav’s stage collapses during a rally in Muzaffarpur, sustains hand fracture

By KalingaTV Bureau

Patna: Jan Adhikaar Party (JAP) president Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav sustained hand fracture after his stage collapsed during a rally in Meenapur, Muzaffarpur.

Yadav sustained multiple injuries including a fracture in right hand. He was taken to the hospital by his supporters soon after the incident.

After being discharged from the hospital, he alleged that the state government did not provide proper security to leaders of the opposition parties.

“Security is being provided to the leaders of the ruling parties only. No opposition leaders are being given proper security. We demand proper inquiry into the matter as there is a huge threat to me and my supporters. Anything could happen with us,” Yadav said.

(With inputs from IANS)

You might also like
Nation

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K’s Poonch district, India hits…

Business

Gold Becomes More Expensive In Bhubaneswar, Check Rates For 24 Carat And 22 Carat

State

Rajdhani special trains between Bhubaneswar to New Delhi to run via three routes from…

Nation

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath moves SC against Election Commission’s…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.