Patna: Jan Adhikaar Party (JAP) president Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav sustained hand fracture after his stage collapsed during a rally in Meenapur, Muzaffarpur.

Yadav sustained multiple injuries including a fracture in right hand. He was taken to the hospital by his supporters soon after the incident.

After being discharged from the hospital, he alleged that the state government did not provide proper security to leaders of the opposition parties.

“Security is being provided to the leaders of the ruling parties only. No opposition leaders are being given proper security. We demand proper inquiry into the matter as there is a huge threat to me and my supporters. Anything could happen with us,” Yadav said.

