Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan takes oath as Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh

Vijaywada: Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu among others.

Pawan Kalyan has been offered the Deputy Chief Minister’s post in the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet.

Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan played a key role in bringing the BJP and Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) together to take on the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party.

The TDP stormed into power in alliance with the JSP and BJP by winning 164 seats in the 175-strong Andhra Pradesh Assembly. The Naidu-led TDP won 135 seats on its own while the JSP won 21 and the BJP 8. The TDP got 1,53,84,576 votes with a vote share of 45.60 per cent.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his cabinet colleagues Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, JP Nadda and several other leaders and prominent personalities were present at the ceremony.

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, former Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and superstars Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi were also present at the event.