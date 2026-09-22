Jamui Assault case: Main accused shot in the leg during encounter

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Patna: Days after a girl and his male friend were allegedly harassed by a group of men in Bihar Jamui’s district. The police have launched an encounter with absconding accused Nandan Yadav, who was wanted in this case.

As per police, Nandan Yadav sustained gunshot wound to his leg during the alleged encounter.

The action came after a video purportedly showing a minor girl and her male companion being harassed and molested by a group of youths in Jamui went viral on social media.

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A minor boy and a girl were molested and harassed by a group of men in Jamui, while the duo was returning from their coaching class on Saturday evening, September 19. At that time, some minor students and youths arrived there and molested the girl. Upon receiving the information, the police visited the girl’s home and recorded her statement.

Subsequently, the Jamui police have apprehended three minors. Information regarding the involvement of two other individuals has also been received. A case has been registered under various sections, including the POCSO Act.