Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced several measures for the next kin of those who has lost their family members due to coronavirus, informed Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

The senior citizens who have lost the only earning member of their family shall be provided with special pension for life, tweeted Office of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor.

All those children who have lost their parents to Covid pandemic shall be provided with special scholarship by the government.

The government has decided to provide Rs 1000 per month to all the registered construction workers, ponywalas, palkiwalas, pithuwalas for the next two months.

Besides, all the concerned officers have been directed by the J&K government to ensure supply of ration to all card holders on priority. The old-age homes, orphanages shall also be provided with all the necessary support including rations.

As of now, there are approx. 49,951 active cases in Jammu & Kashmir, out which more than 17,000 positives are from Jammu and above 32,000 positives from Kashmir.