Jammu and Kashmir: Three terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Kishtwar

Kishtwar: Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Sunday, officials said. The slain terrorists reportedly belong to Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

As per reports, the mud house they were hiding in caught fire during the gunfight. Though, the terrorists’ bodies could not be properly identified as they were completely charred, one of the deceased is speculated to be Saifullah, who is a notorious JeM commander. Saifullah was reportedly involved in an assault in July 2024 that killed four soldiers.

Initially, the security forces recovered two bodies then a the body of a third terrorist, along with a weapon, was recovered from the destroyed hideout in the evening.

The White Knight Corps wrote on X, “In continued operations under Op Trashi-I in Kishtwar, troops of CIF (D) White Knight Corps, in coordination with J&K Police and CRPF, have neutralised the third terrorist. The remains and the weapon of the terrorist have been recovered.”

The terrorists were eliminated during the “Trashi-I” operation near Passerkut in the Chatroo belt, where two AK-47 rifles and ammunition were seized. According to the White Knight Corps, the operation was launched based on intelligence inputs from Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Intelligence Bureau (IB), and their own sources.

“Following successful contact established earlier, troops of CIF (Counter-Intelligence Force) Delta, in close coordination with police and CRPF, re-engaged the terrorists at approximately 11 am in challenging terrain,” the Army said. “Displaying tactical precision, seamless synergy, and resolute aggression, the troops dominated the encounter site. The hunt continues — those who seek to disturb peace will find no sanctuary.”

Officials said the terrorists opened fire from inside the mud house as search parties approached, triggering an intense gunfight. The house eventually caught fire and was destroyed.