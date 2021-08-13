Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist killed, two security personnel injured in Kulgam encounter

By WCE 1
Srinagar: Top Lashkar-e-Taiba Commander among two militants were killed in an encounter at Warpora area of Sopore in North Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday On Friday, 23 july, 2021.(Photo:Nisar Malik/IANS)

Srinagar: One terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter between the terrorists and security forces in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said on Friday.

Two security forces’ personnel and two civilians have been injured in the encounter that started on Thursday.

“So far one terrorist killed. Complete search of building yet to be done,” Kashmir police quoting Inspector General, Kashmir Vijay Kumar tweeted.

Related News

Srinagar encounter: Top LeT Commander Abrar shot by J&…

Militant killed in Kashmir encounter between terroists and…

Earlier, the police said on Thursday at about 3 p.m. terrorists fired upon a convoy of the BSF on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway near the Malpora Mir Bazar area of Kulgam.

However, the fire was retaliated by Road Opening Party (ROP) of police and security forces. Reinforcement of the police and Army reached immediately and cordoned off the area. Besides, the joint party ensured not to give any chance to the terrorists to escape from the spot and the terrorists managed to took shelter in a nearby building.

The holed up terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the joint party of the police and security forces which retaliated leading to an encounter.

You might also like
Nation

India sees rise in Covid cases, 40,120 new positives, 585 deaths in 24 hrs

State

Gold price increases in Bhubaneswar; Check today’s 22 Carat and 24 Carat rate

State

Petrol and Diesel prices decrease in Bhubaneswar, Check fuel rates here

Nation

Union Health Minister and WHO chief scientist discuss approval for Bharat…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.