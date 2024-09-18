Jammu and Kashmir polls: People queue up in large numbers to cast their vote

Jammu and Kashmir: In the first phase of voting in the Jammu and Kashmir polls people were seen queuing up in the booths on Wednesday, said reports.

A heavy blanket of security was witnessed in and around most polling booths in the state. A voter Subhash, said “It is the right of every individual to vote. People have got a good opportunity to elect their representatives after 10 years, who will help in the development of the people and state…”

He further told ANI that, “A special polling station has been made for Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu because a large number of Kashmiri Pandits stay here…”

Kashmiri Pandits showed their inked fingers after casting votes for the first phase of Assembly elections at a polling station in Jagti under Kulgam Assembly Constituency.

Congress candidate from the Banihal Assembly seat, Vikar Rasool Wani cast his vote at a polling station in Banihal. National Conference has fielded Sajad Shaheen from here, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has fielded Imtiaz Ahmed Shan and BJP has fielded Mohd Saleem Bhat, said reports.

BJP candidate from Kishtwar, Shagun Parihar told ANI, “The people have given me a lot of love and blessings and because of that the BJP will form its government here. I request the people to give me an opportunity to serve them…” BJP has fielded Shagun Parihar and PDP has fielded Firdoos Ahmed Tak from the Kishtwar assembly constituency.

National Conference has fielded Khalid Najib from the Doda seat, BJP has fielded Gajay Singh Rana, Congress fielded Sheikh Riaz and Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) has fielded Abdul Majid Wani.

LATEST UPDATE:

11.11% voter turnout recorded in Jammu and Kashmir till 9 am, as per the Election Commission of India.

Also Read: Newly married couple cast vote on their marriage day in Jammu and Kashmir