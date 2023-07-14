Jammu and Kashmir: NIA arrested 2 who were working as OGWs of terrorists

The arrested persons were working for Pakistan-based Commanders and handlers of banned terrorist organizations, such as LeT and TRF

Jammu and Kashmir: NIA arrested 2
New Delhi: In a major success in Jammu and Kashmir, the National investigation Agency arrested as many as two persons who were working as Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of terrorists. They were arrested from Srinagar, ANI tweeted about it today.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mushaib Fayaz Baba alias Shoaib (20) and Hilal Yaqoob Deva alias Sethi Soab (35). They belonged to the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The two arrested persons were reportedly working for Pakistan-based Commanders and handlers of banned terrorist organizations, such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its shadow outfit The Resistance Front (TRF), among others.

Reportedly, the two accused persons were in continuous contact with Pakistan-based Commanders and active members of various terrorist outfits through social media applications. They were working as OGWs of the terrorists, and had been actively involved in transporting weapons and funds from one place to another, on the directions of Pak-based Commanders and handlers, as part of a bigger conspiracy.

