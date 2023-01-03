Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha announces ex-gratia to kin of Rajouri terror attack victims

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu:  Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday condemned the terrorist attack in the Dangri village in Rajouri district and announced ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of each of the civilians killed.

At least four civilians were killed and six others injured in a terror attack in the village on Sunday evening.

“I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack in Rajouri. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families,” the office of the L-G tweeted.

“An ex-gratia of Rs. 10 lakh and a Govt job would be given to the next of kin of each of those civilians martyred in dastardly attack. Seriously injured would be given Rs.1 lakh. Officials have been directed to ensure best treatment to injured,” the tweet added.

